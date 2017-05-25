Veterans all over the country have their own amazing stories. Here is one of San Angelo's own, Luis Crespo.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 18:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528751
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-SZ986-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104432338
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vets in Blue: Luis Crespo, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT