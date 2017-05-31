Interview footage of Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles regarding the recent accident within the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Irwin, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528750
|VIRIN:
|170531-A-RH301-295
|Filename:
|DOD_104432337
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MS, US
This work, Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General Interview, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
