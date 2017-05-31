(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Interview footage of Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles regarding the recent accident within the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Irwin, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528750
    VIRIN: 170531-A-RH301-295
    Filename: DOD_104432337
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General Interview, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard
    155NTC17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT