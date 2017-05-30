(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    37th AS in Normandy for D-Day 73

    FRANCE

    05.30.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Sabin 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein Air Base is one of the many units participating in the #DDay73 events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 13:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528715
    VIRIN: 170530-F-CE323-687
    Filename: DOD_104430352
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS in Normandy for D-Day 73, by SSgt Brandon Sabin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    France
    Normandy
    USEUCOM
    c130J
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    C130
    D-Day
    86 AW
    VE Day
    Brandon Sabin
    37 AS
    dday73
    D-day 73
    Neptune 17

