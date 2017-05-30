The 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein Air Base is one of the many units participating in the #DDay73 events.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 13:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528715
|VIRIN:
|170530-F-CE323-687
|Filename:
|DOD_104430352
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 37th AS in Normandy for D-Day 73, by SSgt Brandon Sabin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT