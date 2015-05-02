(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.05.2015

    Video by Michael McCool 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    In-depth look at the test capabilities and training tools available to users of the Utah Test and Training Range. Inform and educate potential clients, customers, users, the DOD and the general public on capabilities of the UTTR.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTTR Greatest Hits, by Michael McCool, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US AIR FORCE
    UTAH TEST AND TRAINING RANGE
    UTTR

