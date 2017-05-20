The 136th Airlift Wing's 181st Weather Flight conducted and air drop exercise with assistance from the Fort Worth Fire Department and U.S Coast Guard into Lake Worth near NAS Fort Worth JRB, TX. They proudly represented the Texas Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528684
|VIRIN:
|170531-Z-WR850-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_104430123
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 136th Airlift Wing's 181st Weather Flight Performs Air Drop Exercise Near NAS Fort Worth JRB, TX, by SrA Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
