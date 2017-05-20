(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    136th Airlift Wing's 181st Weather Flight Performs Air Drop Exercise Near NAS Fort Worth JRB, TX

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Kornegay 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 136th Airlift Wing's 181st Weather Flight conducted and air drop exercise with assistance from the Fort Worth Fire Department and U.S Coast Guard into Lake Worth near NAS Fort Worth JRB, TX. They proudly represented the Texas Air National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136th Airlift Wing's 181st Weather Flight Performs Air Drop Exercise Near NAS Fort Worth JRB, TX, by SrA Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

