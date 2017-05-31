(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missile Defense Agency Successfully Tests ICBM Intercept System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force's 30th Space Wing, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, and U.S. Northern Command, successfully intercepts an intercontinental ballistic missile target during a test of the
    Ground-Based Midcourse Defense element of the nation's ballistic missile defense system, May 30, 2017. Visit https://www.mda.mil for more info.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 12:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 528682
    Filename: DOD_104430100
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 356
    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Defense Agency Successfully Tests ICBM Intercept System, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Missile Defense Agency
    Northcom
    Northern Command
    DoD News
    Latest Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT