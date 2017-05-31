(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Wednesday, May 31, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Two Iwo Jima Sailors Assist in Aftermath of Times Square Attack, CARAT 2017 Series Begins Strengthening Maritime Partnerships, Increasing Regional Cooperation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 528670
    VIRIN: 170531-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104430019
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Wednesday, May 31, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Times Square
    Navy
    Thailand
    Sailor
    Royal Thai Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    Sattahip
    Fleet Week New York
    All Hands Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT