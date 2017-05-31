Romanian Artillery Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Romanian Soldiers with the 1st Battery (Draculas), 817th Field Artillery Battalion, practiced setting up the 152 mm gun-howitzer M1955 in preparation for the situational training exercise, part of Combined Resolve VIII May 31, 2017 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany. The Draculas are attached to the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division for the exercise, which will include more than 3,400 participants from ten nations working together to increase interoperability among NATO allies.