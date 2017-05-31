Romanian Artillery Training

Romanian Soldiers with the 1st Battery (Draculas), 817th Field Artillery Battalion, practiced setting up the 152 mm gun-howitzer M1955 in preparation for the situational training exercise, part of Combined Resolve VIII May 31, 2017 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany. The Draculas are attached to the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division for the exercise, which will include more than 3,400 participants from ten nations working together to increase interoperability among NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 11:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528634
|VIRIN:
|170531-Z-PU354-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104429596
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
