UFC fighters go head-to-head with Advanced Individual Training (AIT) soldiers during a video game tournament on Ft. Eustis (JBLE), Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528618
|VIRIN:
|170408-F-OI973-425
|Filename:
|DOD_104429265
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UFC vs AIT, by SSgt Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
