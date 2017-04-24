(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    G6PD Deficiency

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2017

    Video by Terrence Young 

    3d Combat Camera Squadron

    This is a health awareness video providing an explanation of glucose 6 phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD). Reviews the triggers and symptoms and what you can do to prevent complications of G6PD deficiency. To educate trainees on the importance of early identification/reporting of medical problems regarding G6PD deficiency

    blood
    Air Force
    Gluscose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency
    Medical problems
    G6PD

