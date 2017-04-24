This is a health awareness video providing an explanation of glucose 6 phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD). Reviews the triggers and symptoms and what you can do to prevent complications of G6PD deficiency. To educate trainees on the importance of early identification/reporting of medical problems regarding G6PD deficiency
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528610
|VIRIN:
|140424-F-F3224-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104429242
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|US
This work, G6PD Deficiency, by Terrence Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
