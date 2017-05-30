(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard provides congressman a lift for Pinellas County, Florida beach erosion assessment

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew members provide an overflight for Congressman Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative for Florida's 13th District, and Army Corps of Engineers personnel Tuesday, May 30, 2017, so they can assess beach erosion along the coast of Pinellas County, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528598
    VIRIN: 170530-G-XO423-1001
    Filename: DOD_104429017
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard provides congressman a lift for Pinellas County, Florida beach erosion assessment, by PO1 Michael De Nyse, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Army Corps of Engineers
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Air Station Clearwater
    Florida
    helicopter
    U.S. Representative
    Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse.
    Congressman Charlie Crist
    Florida's 13th District
    Pinellas County

