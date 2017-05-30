Coast Guard provides congressman a lift for Pinellas County, Florida beach erosion assessment

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew members provide an overflight for Congressman Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative for Florida's 13th District, and Army Corps of Engineers personnel Tuesday, May 30, 2017, so they can assess beach erosion along the coast of Pinellas County, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse.