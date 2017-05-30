U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew members provide an overflight for Congressman Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative for Florida's 13th District, and Army Corps of Engineers personnel Tuesday, May 30, 2017, so they can assess beach erosion along the coast of Pinellas County, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael De Nyse.
Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:23
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|528598
VIRIN:
|170530-G-XO423-1001
Filename:
|DOD_104429017
Length:
|00:01:53
Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard provides congressman a lift for Pinellas County, Florida beach erosion assessment, by PO1 Michael De Nyse, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
