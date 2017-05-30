(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NOBLE JUMP 17 - Hurst Point Ship Vehicles Disembarkation

    GREECE

    05.30.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    Troops from 20 Armoured Brigade (UK) unload vehicles from a roll on roll off (RORO) vessel in Alexandropoulis, Greece. The vehicles are taking part in Exercise Noble Jump in Romania.

    Footage includes various shots from the UK HURST POINT ship, reaching at Alexandroupolis Harbor, UK disembarkation vehicles and onward movement to the Hellenic base.

    Shot List:
    00:00:00:00 (WS) Sunrise at the Sea -PORT
    00:00:05:12 (WS) Hellenic fast Patrol Boat HS”DANIOLOS” escorting the UK ship “HURST POINT”
    00:00:12:04 (WS) Drone HURST POINT approaching the Harbor
    00:00:20:24 (WS) HURST POINT approaching the Dock
    00:00:27:02 (WS) HURST POINT drone view
    00:00:32:13 (WS) HURST POINT entering the Dock
    00:00:37:21 (WS) Hellenic Armed Forces Control Station
    00:00:41:19 (MS) Hellenic Armed Forces Control Station
    00:00:46:16 (WS) “HURST POINT” maneuvers
    00:00:50:13 (UWS) HURST POINT astern
    00:00:56:02 (CU) HURST POINT Mooring
    00:01:01:17 (WS) NATO troops
    00:01:07:08 (WS) Drone HURST POINT berthing procedure
    00:01:14:00 (WS) HURST POINT Mooring
    00:01:20:08 (MS) HURST POINT berthing procedure
    00:01:24:06 (CU) aft loading door
    00:01:31:01 (CU) ast loading door
    00:01:35:13 (WS) aft loading door
    00:01:40:18 (WS) UK troops reaching the ship at the dock
    00:01:45:01 (WS) Hellenic Ambulance and deployable communications systems
    00:01:49:17 (WS) UK MAN SV UST disembarkation
    00:01:56:10 (MS) UK MAN 9T SU disembarkation
    00:02:01:22 (UWS) UK LAND ROVER TUM disembarkation
    00:02:06:09 (CU) UK MAN 9T SU disembarkation
    00:02:12:18 (WS) UK MAN SV UST disembarkation
    00:02:19:01 (WS- POV) UK tracks disembarkation
    00:02:25:15 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM disembarkation
    00:02:43:07 (WS) Dock view
    00:02:47:22 (MS) Greek soldier UK vehicles checking procedure
    00:02:52:09 (MS) UK driver
    00:02:59:01 (CU) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement
    00:03:04:16 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle movement
    00:03:10:10 (ULTRA WS) UK vehicles convoy setup
    00:03:21:00 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle maneuvers
    00:03:25:05 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle, convoy setup
    00:03:31:00 (MS) Force Protection by Hellenic Coast Guard
    00:03:34:17 (ULTRA WS) UK MAN SV UST maneuvers
    00:03:40:21 (WS) UK Troops checking vehicles
    00:03:45:19 (MS) Force Protection by Hellenic Coast Guard
    00:03:50:00 (WS) Hellenic Security Forces and authorities
    00:03:55:01 (WS) Drone UK vehicles parade
    00:04:04:12 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK vehicles parade
    00:04:23:23 (WS) Drone UK Bulldog Armored vehicles, Quad Bikes
    00:04:31:19 (WS) Drone view between the vehicles parade
    00:04:41:18 (WS) Drone UK Bulldog upload into the tracks
    00:04:47:10 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement in the Dock
    00:04:54:24 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement on the road
    00:05:00:23 (MS) UK convoy movement on the road to the base
    00:05:06:14 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK convoy movement on the road to the base
    00:04:13:21 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base
    00:05:18:15 (WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base
    00:05:23:04 (WS) Drone UK convoy reaching the base
    00:05:34:12 (WS) UK convoy entering the base
    00:05:42:02 (WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base
    00:05:50:06 (WS) Drone UK convoy reaching the parking area inside the Hellenic base

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 09:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528582
    VIRIN: 170530-F-TA811-439
    Filename: DOD_104428734
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - Hurst Point Ship Vehicles Disembarkation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Greece
    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

