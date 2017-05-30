NOBLE JUMP 17 - Hurst Point Ship Vehicles Disembarkation

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troops from 20 Armoured Brigade (UK) unload vehicles from a roll on roll off (RORO) vessel in Alexandropoulis, Greece. The vehicles are taking part in Exercise Noble Jump in Romania.



Footage includes various shots from the UK HURST POINT ship, reaching at Alexandroupolis Harbor, UK disembarkation vehicles and onward movement to the Hellenic base.



Shot List:

00:00:00:00 (WS) Sunrise at the Sea -PORT

00:00:05:12 (WS) Hellenic fast Patrol Boat HS”DANIOLOS” escorting the UK ship “HURST POINT”

00:00:12:04 (WS) Drone HURST POINT approaching the Harbor

00:00:20:24 (WS) HURST POINT approaching the Dock

00:00:27:02 (WS) HURST POINT drone view

00:00:32:13 (WS) HURST POINT entering the Dock

00:00:37:21 (WS) Hellenic Armed Forces Control Station

00:00:41:19 (MS) Hellenic Armed Forces Control Station

00:00:46:16 (WS) “HURST POINT” maneuvers

00:00:50:13 (UWS) HURST POINT astern

00:00:56:02 (CU) HURST POINT Mooring

00:01:01:17 (WS) NATO troops

00:01:07:08 (WS) Drone HURST POINT berthing procedure

00:01:14:00 (WS) HURST POINT Mooring

00:01:20:08 (MS) HURST POINT berthing procedure

00:01:24:06 (CU) aft loading door

00:01:31:01 (CU) ast loading door

00:01:35:13 (WS) aft loading door

00:01:40:18 (WS) UK troops reaching the ship at the dock

00:01:45:01 (WS) Hellenic Ambulance and deployable communications systems

00:01:49:17 (WS) UK MAN SV UST disembarkation

00:01:56:10 (MS) UK MAN 9T SU disembarkation

00:02:01:22 (UWS) UK LAND ROVER TUM disembarkation

00:02:06:09 (CU) UK MAN 9T SU disembarkation

00:02:12:18 (WS) UK MAN SV UST disembarkation

00:02:19:01 (WS- POV) UK tracks disembarkation

00:02:25:15 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM disembarkation

00:02:43:07 (WS) Dock view

00:02:47:22 (MS) Greek soldier UK vehicles checking procedure

00:02:52:09 (MS) UK driver

00:02:59:01 (CU) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement

00:03:04:16 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle movement

00:03:10:10 (ULTRA WS) UK vehicles convoy setup

00:03:21:00 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle maneuvers

00:03:25:05 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle, convoy setup

00:03:31:00 (MS) Force Protection by Hellenic Coast Guard

00:03:34:17 (ULTRA WS) UK MAN SV UST maneuvers

00:03:40:21 (WS) UK Troops checking vehicles

00:03:45:19 (MS) Force Protection by Hellenic Coast Guard

00:03:50:00 (WS) Hellenic Security Forces and authorities

00:03:55:01 (WS) Drone UK vehicles parade

00:04:04:12 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK vehicles parade

00:04:23:23 (WS) Drone UK Bulldog Armored vehicles, Quad Bikes

00:04:31:19 (WS) Drone view between the vehicles parade

00:04:41:18 (WS) Drone UK Bulldog upload into the tracks

00:04:47:10 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement in the Dock

00:04:54:24 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement on the road

00:05:00:23 (MS) UK convoy movement on the road to the base

00:05:06:14 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK convoy movement on the road to the base

00:04:13:21 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base

00:05:18:15 (WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base

00:05:23:04 (WS) Drone UK convoy reaching the base

00:05:34:12 (WS) UK convoy entering the base

00:05:42:02 (WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base

00:05:50:06 (WS) Drone UK convoy reaching the parking area inside the Hellenic base