NOBLE JUMP 17 - Hurst Point Ship Vehicles Disembarkation

Troops from 20 Armoured Brigade (UK) unload vehicles from a roll on roll off (RORO) vessel in Alexandropoulis, Greece. The vehicles are taking part in Exercise Noble Jump in Romania.
Footage includes various shots from the UK HURST POINT ship, reaching at Alexandroupolis Harbor, UK disembarkation vehicles and onward movement to the Hellenic base.
Shot List:
00:00:00:00 (WS) Sunrise at the Sea -PORT
00:00:05:12 (WS) Hellenic fast Patrol Boat HS”DANIOLOS” escorting the UK ship “HURST POINT”
00:00:12:04 (WS) Drone HURST POINT approaching the Harbor
00:00:20:24 (WS) HURST POINT approaching the Dock
00:00:27:02 (WS) HURST POINT drone view
00:00:32:13 (WS) HURST POINT entering the Dock
00:00:37:21 (WS) Hellenic Armed Forces Control Station
00:00:41:19 (MS) Hellenic Armed Forces Control Station
00:00:46:16 (WS) “HURST POINT” maneuvers
00:00:50:13 (UWS) HURST POINT astern
00:00:56:02 (CU) HURST POINT Mooring
00:01:01:17 (WS) NATO troops
00:01:07:08 (WS) Drone HURST POINT berthing procedure
00:01:14:00 (WS) HURST POINT Mooring
00:01:20:08 (MS) HURST POINT berthing procedure
00:01:24:06 (CU) aft loading door
00:01:31:01 (CU) ast loading door
00:01:35:13 (WS) aft loading door
00:01:40:18 (WS) UK troops reaching the ship at the dock
00:01:45:01 (WS) Hellenic Ambulance and deployable communications systems
00:01:49:17 (WS) UK MAN SV UST disembarkation
00:01:56:10 (MS) UK MAN 9T SU disembarkation
00:02:01:22 (UWS) UK LAND ROVER TUM disembarkation
00:02:06:09 (CU) UK MAN 9T SU disembarkation
00:02:12:18 (WS) UK MAN SV UST disembarkation
00:02:19:01 (WS- POV) UK tracks disembarkation
00:02:25:15 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM disembarkation
00:02:43:07 (WS) Dock view
00:02:47:22 (MS) Greek soldier UK vehicles checking procedure
00:02:52:09 (MS) UK driver
00:02:59:01 (CU) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement
00:03:04:16 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle movement
00:03:10:10 (ULTRA WS) UK vehicles convoy setup
00:03:21:00 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle maneuvers
00:03:25:05 (WS) UK Bulldog armored vehicle, convoy setup
00:03:31:00 (MS) Force Protection by Hellenic Coast Guard
00:03:34:17 (ULTRA WS) UK MAN SV UST maneuvers
00:03:40:21 (WS) UK Troops checking vehicles
00:03:45:19 (MS) Force Protection by Hellenic Coast Guard
00:03:50:00 (WS) Hellenic Security Forces and authorities
00:03:55:01 (WS) Drone UK vehicles parade
00:04:04:12 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK vehicles parade
00:04:23:23 (WS) Drone UK Bulldog Armored vehicles, Quad Bikes
00:04:31:19 (WS) Drone view between the vehicles parade
00:04:41:18 (WS) Drone UK Bulldog upload into the tracks
00:04:47:10 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement in the Dock
00:04:54:24 (WS- POV) UK LAND ROVER TUM movement on the road
00:05:00:23 (MS) UK convoy movement on the road to the base
00:05:06:14 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK convoy movement on the road to the base
00:04:13:21 (ULTRA WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base
00:05:18:15 (WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base
00:05:23:04 (WS) Drone UK convoy reaching the base
00:05:34:12 (WS) UK convoy entering the base
00:05:42:02 (WS) Drone UK convoy entering the base
00:05:50:06 (WS) Drone UK convoy reaching the parking area inside the Hellenic base
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 09:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528582
|VIRIN:
|170530-F-TA811-439
|Filename:
|DOD_104428734
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - Hurst Point Ship Vehicles Disembarkation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
