U.S. and Japanese service members celebrated the 78th Black Ship Festival in Shimoda and exercise CARAT Thailand kicks off with an opening ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 03:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|528548
|VIRIN:
|170531-M-DL860-762
|Filename:
|DOD_104428187
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 31, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT