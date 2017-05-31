(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 31, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.31.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. and Japanese service members celebrated the 78th Black Ship Festival in Shimoda and exercise CARAT Thailand kicks off with an opening ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 528548
    VIRIN: 170531-M-DL860-762
    Filename: DOD_104428187
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 31, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Thailand
    Black Ship Festival
    U.S. Japan

