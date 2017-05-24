101st Airborne Division Trains First Class of Somali National Army

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528545" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since 2007, the African union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has played an active, regional peacekeeping role in Somalia, however AMISOM forces were never intended to be a permanent solution. In preparation for AMISOM’s anticipated draw down by 2020, U.S. soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade combat team recently trained nearly 60 Somali soldiers on logistics operations over the course of six-weeks.