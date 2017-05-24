(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    101st Airborne Division Trains First Class of Somali National Army

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    05.24.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Since 2007, the African union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has played an active, regional peacekeeping role in Somalia, however AMISOM forces were never intended to be a permanent solution. In preparation for AMISOM’s anticipated draw down by 2020, U.S. soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade combat team recently trained nearly 60 Somali soldiers on logistics operations over the course of six-weeks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 04:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Trains First Class of Somali National Army, by SSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    101st Airborne
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    AMISOM
    Somali National Army
    DANAB Special Forces

