Since 2007, the African union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has played an active, regional peacekeeping role in Somalia, however AMISOM forces were never intended to be a permanent solution. In preparation for AMISOM’s anticipated draw down by 2020, U.S. soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade combat team recently trained nearly 60 Somali soldiers on logistics operations over the course of six-weeks.
This work, 101st Airborne Division Trains First Class of Somali National Army, by SSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
