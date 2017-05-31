Competing in the Outback

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines travel to Puckapunyal, Australia to compete in the Australia Army Skills at Arms Meeting, May 14-26, 2017. The shooting competition brought 20 teams from 18 countries around the world together to build stronger alliances and to learn from each other. Over the course of two weeks, they competed in over 60 matches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes)