(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Competing in the Outback

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUCKAPUNYAL, VIC, AUSTRALIA

    05.31.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines travel to Puckapunyal, Australia to compete in the Australia Army Skills at Arms Meeting, May 14-26, 2017. The shooting competition brought 20 teams from 18 countries around the world together to build stronger alliances and to learn from each other. Over the course of two weeks, they competed in over 60 matches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 02:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528537
    VIRIN: 170531-M-GT736-001
    Filename: DOD_104428008
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PUCKAPUNYAL, VIC, AU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competing in the Outback, by LCpl Bernadette Wildes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marine Corps
    competition
    Marine Corps shooting team
    Weapons Training Battalion
    AASAM
    Puckapunyal
    Marine Rotational Force Darwin
    Australia Army Skills at Arms Meeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT