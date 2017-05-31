U.S. Marines travel to Puckapunyal, Australia to compete in the Australia Army Skills at Arms Meeting, May 14-26, 2017. The shooting competition brought 20 teams from 18 countries around the world together to build stronger alliances and to learn from each other. Over the course of two weeks, they competed in over 60 matches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes)
This work, Competing in the Outback, by LCpl Bernadette Wildes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
