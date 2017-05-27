(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial Day Weekend Flag Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Thompson 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Community members gathered at the American Legion Post 11 in Wayne County for a flag laying ceremony to commemorate fallen veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528484
    VIRIN: 170527-F-PC976-895
    Filename: DOD_104425264
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Weekend Flag Ceremony, by SrA Carly Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    America
    Memorial Day
    veterans
    Flags
    Wayne County

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT