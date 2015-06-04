This video is to inform selected GS-7 to GS-13 USAF Civilian employees with 3 to 5 years Civil Service, on the Civilian Acculturation Leadership Training Course (CALT) of: 1) Course pre-arrival and arrival procedures; 2) The curriculum content, schedule, requirements and standards; and 3) The transportation, accommodations, board (meals) and setting of the course. This is public information and selected student pre-arrival information.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528477
|VIRIN:
|150406-F-F3569-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104424054
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|US
This work, Welcome to CALT, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
