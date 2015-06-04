(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Welcome to CALT

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2015

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    This video is to inform selected GS-7 to GS-13 USAF Civilian employees with 3 to 5 years Civil Service, on the Civilian Acculturation Leadership Training Course (CALT) of: 1) Course pre-arrival and arrival procedures; 2) The curriculum content, schedule, requirements and standards; and 3) The transportation, accommodations, board (meals) and setting of the course. This is public information and selected student pre-arrival information.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2015
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528477
    VIRIN: 150406-F-F3569-0001
    Filename: DOD_104424054
    Length: 00:10:42
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to CALT, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    LEADERSHIP
    MAXWELL AFB
    CALT

