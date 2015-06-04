Welcome to CALT

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is to inform selected GS-7 to GS-13 USAF Civilian employees with 3 to 5 years Civil Service, on the Civilian Acculturation Leadership Training Course (CALT) of: 1) Course pre-arrival and arrival procedures; 2) The curriculum content, schedule, requirements and standards; and 3) The transportation, accommodations, board (meals) and setting of the course. This is public information and selected student pre-arrival information.