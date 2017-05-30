(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saber Strike 17 Successfully Employs MPF Operations

    VENTSPILS, LATVIA

    05.30.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devan Barnett 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Saber Strike 17 is the seventh iteration of a long-standing U.S Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners in the Baltic region and Poland from May 23-June 24, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017
    Location: VENTSPILS, LV 
    NATO
    US European Command
    US Army Europe
    Amphibious
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Latvia
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    Marine Forces Europe and Africa
    SaberStrike
    CLR-45
    Ready Force
    Partner Strong
    NATO Support
    MFRSbS17
    Saber Strike 17
    Send the Marines
    Steady Presence

