Saber Strike 17 is the seventh iteration of a long-standing U.S Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners in the Baltic region and Poland from May 23-June 24, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528467
|VIRIN:
|170530-M-QY382-077
|Filename:
|DOD_104423558
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|VENTSPILS, LV
|Hometown:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saber Strike 17 Successfully Employs MPF Operations, by Cpl Devan Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT