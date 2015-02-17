(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Utah Test and Training Range Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2015

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erin Mills  

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production provides an in-depth look at the test capabilities and training tools available to the users of the UTTR. The UTTR, enhances combat readiness and superiority with real world test environments. The UTTR is located in Utah's west desert.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2015
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 13:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528459
    VIRIN: 150217-F-F3230-0001
    Filename: DOD_104423532
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Test and Training Range Mission Video, by SSgt Erin Mills, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    UTAH
    UTTR

