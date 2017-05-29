NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops Airport Arrival at Alexandroupolis

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



UK troops from the 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade and the 11th Infantry Brigade arrived at Alexandroupolis International Airport “DEMOKRITOS” in Greece to take part in NATO exercise Noble Jump.



Greek armed forces contributed along with the local police and airport authorities ensuring the UK forces’ entrance and safety.