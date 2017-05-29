UK troops from the 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade and the 11th Infantry Brigade arrived at Alexandroupolis International Airport “DEMOKRITOS” in Greece to take part in NATO exercise Noble Jump.
Greek armed forces contributed along with the local police and airport authorities ensuring the UK forces’ entrance and safety.
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK Troops Airport Arrival at Alexandroupolis, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
