Soldiers from 20 Armoured Brigade fly to Alexandropoulis, Greece to meet the Roll on Roll off vessel that is due to arrive with their vehicles for Exercise Noble Jump in Romania.
Video by Sgt Mike O’Neill RLC ABIPP, ARRC CCT
Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 11:56
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528418
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-TA811-753
|Filename:
|DOD_104423065
Length:
|00:01:47
Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - 20th Brigade Drivers Flys to Greece, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
