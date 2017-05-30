(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Soldiers deliver 'Lethal' firepower in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.30.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The firepower of the 2-12 Infantry was on full display recently at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The live fire exercise included multiple crew served and individual weapons being directed against imaginary enemy targets with lethal results delivered, by the Fort Carson, Colorado-based Soldiers.

    The 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528411
    VIRIN: 170530-A-FR339-740
    Filename: DOD_104423034
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers deliver 'Lethal' firepower in Germany, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    Colorado
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

