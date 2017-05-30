The firepower of the 2-12 Infantry was on full display recently at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The live fire exercise included multiple crew served and individual weapons being directed against imaginary enemy targets with lethal results delivered, by the Fort Carson, Colorado-based Soldiers.
The 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 11:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528411
|VIRIN:
|170530-A-FR339-740
|Filename:
|DOD_104423034
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, US Soldiers deliver 'Lethal' firepower in Germany, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
