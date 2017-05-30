US Soldiers deliver 'Lethal' firepower in Germany

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The firepower of the 2-12 Infantry was on full display recently at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The live fire exercise included multiple crew served and individual weapons being directed against imaginary enemy targets with lethal results delivered, by the Fort Carson, Colorado-based Soldiers.



The 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness Program.