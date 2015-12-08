This production is a documentation of the 2013 Dawn Blitz Exercise aboard MCB Camp Pendleton along with key military expert interviews. A historical documentation of Dawn Blitz Exercise which highlighted the significance of the Navy Marine Corps team.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528405
|VIRIN:
|150812-M-M0242-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104422788
|Length:
|00:09:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DAWN BLITZ 2013, by JOANNE ZELINKA, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
