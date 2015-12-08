(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DAWN BLITZ 2013

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2015

    Video by JOANNE ZELINKA 

    Headquarters Marine Corps   

    This production is a documentation of the 2013 Dawn Blitz Exercise aboard MCB Camp Pendleton along with key military expert interviews. A historical documentation of Dawn Blitz Exercise which highlighted the significance of the Navy Marine Corps team.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2015
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528405
    VIRIN: 150812-M-M0242-0001
    Filename: DOD_104422788
    Length: 00:09:01
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAWN BLITZ 2013, by JOANNE ZELINKA, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    INTERVIEWS
    EXERCISE
    DAWN BLITZ
    NAVY MARINE CORPS TEAM
    CAMP PRNDLETON

