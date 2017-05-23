Time Lapse of USNS SGT William R. Button personnel offloading an M1A1 Abrams main battle tank as part of Operation Saber Strike 2017. Button, a Military Sealift Command Maritime Prepositioning Force Container, delivered mission-critical equipment belonging to Marine Corps Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, to the Port of Ventspils, Latvia. Saber Strike is a long-standing U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions that prepare participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Lieutenant Junior Grade Rob Kunzig/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528398
|VIRIN:
|170523-N-YG116-018
|Filename:
|DOD_104422664
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saber Strike 2017, by Matthew Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT