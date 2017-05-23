(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saber Strike 2017

    BALTIC SEA

    05.23.2017

    Video by Matthew Montgomery 

    Military Sealift Command - Europe

    Time Lapse of USNS SGT William R. Button personnel offloading an M1A1 Abrams main battle tank as part of Operation Saber Strike 2017. Button, a Military Sealift Command Maritime Prepositioning Force Container, delivered mission-critical equipment belonging to Marine Corps Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, to the Port of Ventspils, Latvia. Saber Strike is a long-standing U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions that prepare participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Lieutenant Junior Grade Rob Kunzig/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528398
    VIRIN: 170523-N-YG116-018
    Filename: DOD_104422664
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Strike 2017, by Matthew Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Saber Strike
    MSCEURAF

