The Coast Guard rescued a downed kite surfer near Santa Cruz, Monday afternoon, May 29, 2017.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from a friend of a distressed kite surfer with broken equipment and was stranded near a rocky shore. Coast Guard video by Air Station San Francisco
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528358
|VIRIN:
|170529-G-AT057-349
|Filename:
|DOD_104422117
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SANTA CRUZ, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3rd kite surfer this month, by PO3 Loumania Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
