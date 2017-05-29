(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 3rd kite surfer this month

    SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard rescued a downed kite surfer near Santa Cruz, Monday afternoon, May 29, 2017.
    Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from a friend of a distressed kite surfer with broken equipment and was stranded near a rocky shore. Coast Guard video by Air Station San Francisco

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528358
    VIRIN: 170529-G-AT057-349
    Filename: DOD_104422117
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SANTA CRUZ, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3rd kite surfer this month, by PO3 Loumania Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Santa Cruz
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Francisco
    kite surfer

    • LEAVE A COMMENT