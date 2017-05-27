A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Task Force Warhawk, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conducts a test fire of her weapon near Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, May 27, 2017. The Warhawks are working hard to support U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and Resolute Support Mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 02:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528357
|VIRIN:
|170527-A-PG801-037
|Filename:
|DOD_104422083
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|KANDAHAR, AF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Test Fire Near Kandahar, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
