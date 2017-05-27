(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Test Fire Near Kandahar

    KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN

    05.27.2017

    Video by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Task Force Warhawk, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conducts a test fire of her weapon near Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, May 27, 2017. The Warhawks are working hard to support U.S. Forces Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and Resolute Support Mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 02:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528357
    VIRIN: 170527-A-PG801-037
    Filename: DOD_104422083
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: KANDAHAR, AF 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Test Fire Near Kandahar, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    FORSCOM
    USFOR-A
    Kandahar Airfield
    Army Aviation
    Black Hawk helicopter
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Afghanistan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    UH-60M
    7th Infantry Division
    USAACE
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    16th CAB
    U.S. Forces Afghanistan
    Northwest Guardian
    7th ID
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Operation Resolute Support
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    Resolute Support Mission

