Maple Resolve 17 Final Battle Exercise B-Roll

A final battle exercise took place in the village of Bayan between the 2nd Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group and the 2nd Battalion Princess of Whales' Royal Regiment culminating Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.



Exercise Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's largest and most complex training event of the year and runs from 14-29 May. The 2 Mechanized Brigade Group soldiers and 450 Aviation Detachments, the designated High Readiness Aviation Battalion, are taking part in the exercise with support from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the U.S. Army, U.S. Reserves, U.S. National Guard, U.S. Marines, as well as military elements from Britain, Australia, New Zealand and France.