Retired Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Juan “John” Valdez, the last Marine to leave the U.S. embassy in Vietnam before the surrender of Saigon, delivers the keynote speech at a Memorial Day event at Riverside National Cemetery in California, May 29, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 18:17
|Location:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
This work, 'Last Marine to Leave Vietnam' Speaks at Memorial Day Event, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
