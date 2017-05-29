(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Last Marine to Leave Vietnam' Speaks at Memorial Day Event

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Retired Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Juan “John” Valdez, the last Marine to leave the U.S. embassy in Vietnam before the surrender of Saigon, delivers the keynote speech at a Memorial Day event at Riverside National Cemetery in California, May 29, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 18:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 528331
    Filename: DOD_104421595
    Length: 00:57:55
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Last Marine to Leave Vietnam' Speaks at Memorial Day Event, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Vietnam
    Marine Corps
    DoD News
