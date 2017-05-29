(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko, Pfc. Abrey Liggins, Sgt. Olivia McDonald, Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell and Sgt. Ryan Young

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Fleet Week wraps up after several days of military related events and displays around New York City, N.Y., May 24-30, 2017. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528329
    VIRIN: 170529-M-UF827-001
    Filename: DOD_104421593
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2017, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, PFC Abrey Liggins, Sgt Olivia McDonald, LCpl Holly Pernell and Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

