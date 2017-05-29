(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day at Madingley American Cemetery

    CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Ware 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Throughout the course of U.S. history, Service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. This Memorial Day, Service members from RAF Mildenhall gathered at Madingley Memorial Cemetery to pay solemn tribute to their brothers and sisters in arms who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

