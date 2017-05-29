Throughout the course of U.S. history, Service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. This Memorial Day, Service members from RAF Mildenhall gathered at Madingley Memorial Cemetery to pay solemn tribute to their brothers and sisters in arms who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528323
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-JX966-284
|Filename:
|DOD_104421167
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day at Madingley American Cemetery, by SSgt Richard Ware, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
