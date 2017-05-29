President Donald J. Trump, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns monument in Arlington, Va., May 29, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 14:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|528317
|Filename:
|DOD_104421089
|Length:
|00:58:27
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|43
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trump, Mattis, Dunford Honor Fallen Service Members on Memorial Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT