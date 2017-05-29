(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump, Mattis, Dunford Honor Fallen Service Members on Memorial Day

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    President Donald J. Trump, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns monument in Arlington, Va., May 29, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump, Mattis, Dunford Honor Fallen Service Members on Memorial Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

