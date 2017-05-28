(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard assists vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, NJ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabrina Clarke 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook boatcrew responded to a vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, May 28, 2017. While underway, a Sandy Hook boatcrew noticed a pleasure craft with five people aboard had lost power to their outboard engine and were drifting towards submerged pilings at the entrance of the Atlantic Highlands Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Alexander Beltran.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528312
    VIRIN: 170528-G-KU792-589
    Filename: DOD_104421015
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 68
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, NJ, by PO1 Sabrina Clarke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sar
    PADET
    NY
    NJ
    tow
    smallboat
    sandy hook
    distres

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT