A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook boatcrew responded to a vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, May 28, 2017. While underway, a Sandy Hook boatcrew noticed a pleasure craft with five people aboard had lost power to their outboard engine and were drifting towards submerged pilings at the entrance of the Atlantic Highlands Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Alexander Beltran.)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528312
|VIRIN:
|170528-G-KU792-589
|Filename:
|DOD_104421015
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|68
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assists vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, NJ, by PO1 Sabrina Clarke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
