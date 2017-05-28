Coast Guard assists vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, NJ

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook boatcrew responded to a vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, May 28, 2017. While underway, a Sandy Hook boatcrew noticed a pleasure craft with five people aboard had lost power to their outboard engine and were drifting towards submerged pilings at the entrance of the Atlantic Highlands Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Alexander Beltran.)