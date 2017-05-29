'Lethal' Soldiers stay fed, fueled and fighting

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.



Logistical troops attached to the unit work tirelessly to ensure their comrades don’t have to worry about life’s basic necessities.



Over 600 troops needed to be fed daily, totaling more than 44,000 meals. The live fire exercises alone used more than 70,000 bullets and hundreds of other larger shells during the three-week exercise.