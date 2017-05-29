(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    'Lethal' Soldiers stay fed, fueled and fighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.

    Logistical troops attached to the unit work tirelessly to ensure their comrades don’t have to worry about life’s basic necessities.

    Over 600 troops needed to be fed daily, totaling more than 44,000 meals. The live fire exercises alone used more than 70,000 bullets and hundreds of other larger shells during the three-week exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528306
    VIRIN: 170529-A-FR339-862
    Filename: DOD_104420991
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Lethal' Soldiers stay fed, fueled and fighting, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT