The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is trained and ready to support Exercise Noble Jump 17. The ARRC is able to support various NATO exercises due to their constant readiness.
Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 11:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|528288
|VIRIN:
|170510-F-TA811-532
|Filename:
|DOD_104420856
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - HQ ARRC Road to NRF 17 final, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
