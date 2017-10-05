NOBLE JUMP 17 - HQ ARRC Road to NRF 17 final

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is trained and ready to support Exercise Noble Jump 17. The ARRC is able to support various NATO exercises due to their constant readiness.



Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.