    NOBLE JUMP 17 - HQ ARRC Road to NRF 17 final

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is trained and ready to support Exercise Noble Jump 17. The ARRC is able to support various NATO exercises due to their constant readiness.

    Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries will arrive at the Cincu training area in Romania towards the end of May, coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United Kingdom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 11:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 528288
    VIRIN: 170510-F-TA811-532
    Filename: DOD_104420856
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - HQ ARRC Road to NRF 17 final, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

