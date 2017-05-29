(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York service members attend “The Today Show Citi Concert Series” with Niall Horan shoutouts

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Petticrew 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen attend the NBC Today Show Citi concert series during Fleet Week New York 2017 to see Niall Horan in concert, May 29, 2017. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabby Petticrew)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528286
    VIRIN: 170529-M-IQ883-010
    Filename: DOD_104420848
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York service members attend “The Today Show Citi Concert Series” with Niall Horan shoutouts, by Sgt Gabrielle Petticrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

