Fleet Week New York service members attend “The Today Show Citi Concert Series” with Niall Horan shoutouts

Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen attend the NBC Today Show Citi concert series during Fleet Week New York 2017 to see Niall Horan in concert, May 29, 2017. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabby Petticrew)