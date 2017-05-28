(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day at Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Wykes 

    AFN United Kingdom

    Around the world there are cemeteries dedicated to American men and women who gave their lives in defense of the greater good during wars around the world. Technical Sergeant Michael Wykes takes us to the United Kingdom for Memorial Day at Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 07:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528273
    VIRIN: 170528-F-XN492-002
    Filename: DOD_104420652
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day at Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial, by TSgt Michael Wykes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US European Command
    Memorial Day
    Brookwood

