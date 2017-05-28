(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brookwood Cemetery Memorial Day B-Roll

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Wykes 

    AFN United Kingdom

    B-roll from Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial in Woking, Surrey, United Kingdom.
    Comments by, VADM Christopher W. Grady, Commander U.S. 6th Fleet.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 05:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528262
    VIRIN: 170528-F-XN492-003
    Filename: DOD_104420515
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brookwood Cemetery Memorial Day B-Roll, by TSgt Michael Wykes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Memorial Day
    Brookwood

