    Romanian soldiers prepare for Exercise Noble Jump

    ROMANIA

    05.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    Romanian soldiers are putting in last minute preparations before taking part in Noble Jump, a NATO exercise that will be held this year in Cincu, Romania.

    Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of the land component of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The VJTF, once activated, will be able to move immediately before a crisis begins, to act as a potential deterrent to further escalation.

    Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries are expected to arrive in Cincu starting from the end of May. They will be coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the UK.

    Footage includes shots of Romanian soldiers from the 26th Infantry Battalion participating in a tactical field exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528254
    VIRIN: 170502-F-TA811-111
    Filename: DOD_104420483
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian soldiers prepare for Exercise Noble Jump, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

