Romanian soldiers prepare for Exercise Noble Jump

Romanian soldiers are putting in last minute preparations before taking part in Noble Jump, a NATO exercise that will be held this year in Cincu, Romania.



Noble Jump 2017 will test the readiness of the land component of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The VJTF, once activated, will be able to move immediately before a crisis begins, to act as a potential deterrent to further escalation.



Around 4000 troops from nine NATO countries are expected to arrive in Cincu starting from the end of May. They will be coming from bases in Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Romania and the UK.



Footage includes shots of Romanian soldiers from the 26th Infantry Battalion participating in a tactical field exercise.