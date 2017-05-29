(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance Tease (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. Don Kazery 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance Tease. 15 seconds, to be used as a tease as for the 2-minute Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 05:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 528251
    VIRIN: 170529-Z-PZ163-001
    Filename: DOD_104420465
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance Tease (Social Media), by SPC Don Kazery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial PSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT