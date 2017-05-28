(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kansas Congressman Ron Estes toured the National Training Center and met with Troops - Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by Spc. Dharron Collins 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Kansas Congressman Ron Estes toured the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, and met with Kansas Troops. Interview took place on May 29, 2017. Video contains interview only, slate includes questions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 03:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 528240
    VIRIN: 170528-Z-HX543-001
    Filename: DOD_104420403
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas Congressman Ron Estes toured the National Training Center and met with Troops - Interview, by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORT IRWIN
    MISSISSIPPI
    CALIFORNIA
    TRAINING
    KANSAS
    CONGRESSMAN
    155ABCT
    155NTC17
    RON ESTES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT