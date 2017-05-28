Kansas Congressman Ron Estes toured the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, and met with Kansas Troops. Interview took place on May 29, 2017. Video contains interview only, slate includes questions.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 03:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|528240
|VIRIN:
|170528-Z-HX543-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104420403
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kansas Congressman Ron Estes toured the National Training Center and met with Troops - Interview, by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
