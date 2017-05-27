Coast Guard rescues 2 kite surfers in distress near Oyster Point Marina

The Coast Guard rescued two kite surfers in distress near Oyster Point Marina, Saturday, May 27, 2017. The Coast Guard Cutter Pike discovered the two individuals clinging to a navigational buoy near Oyster Point Marina. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Cutter Pike
