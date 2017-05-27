(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 2 kite surfers in distress near Oyster Point Marina

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard rescued two kite surfers in distress near Oyster Point Marina, Saturday, May 27, 2017. The Coast Guard Cutter Pike discovered the two individuals clinging to a navigational buoy near Oyster Point Marina. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Cutter Pike

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 kite surfers in distress near Oyster Point Marina, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    San Francisco Bay
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Francisco
    Cutter Pike

