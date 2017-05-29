Maj. Gen. Mark Schwartz, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, pays tribute to the 9,387 Americans resting peacefully at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 02:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528220
|VIRIN:
|170529-A-FN691-126
|Filename:
|DOD_104420254
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2017 at Normandy American Cemetery, by SSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
