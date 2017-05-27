(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York 2017 Eisenhower Park Display

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Young 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Visitors tour Eisenhower Park, N.Y., during Fleet Week New York 2017, May 27, 2017. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Young)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528214
    VIRIN: 170527-M-KK554-476
    Filename: DOD_104419915
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2017 Eisenhower Park Display, by Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NYC
    NBC
    New York
    USS Kearsarge
    Fleet Week
    MV-22 Osprey
    navy parachute team
    AH-1w Cobra
    UH-1Y Huey
    CH-53 Super Stallion
    USN
    Marines
    Leap Frogs
    naval ships
    fwny2017
    Fleet Week New York 2017

