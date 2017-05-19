(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Adam Auten sings "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" for NCAA Men's World Series

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Staff Sgt. Adam Auten of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team sings "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" for NCAA Men's World Series

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 14:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 528201
    VIRIN: 170519-A-RH707-805
    Filename: DOD_104419674
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Adam Auten sings "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" for NCAA Men's World Series, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Shout out
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    NCAA
    World Series
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group
    Men's World Series

