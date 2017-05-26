(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Forces Training Strengthens Bond Between Allies

    WAINWRIGHT, CANADA

    05.26.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Battalion Company C 169th Aviation Regiment of the Maryland National Guard took part in joint training with the Canadian Air Force at exercise Maple Resolve 17 in Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Because the Canadian Army normally deploy with its allies, interoperability is a key training factor in exercise Maple Resolve 17.

    Video credit: MCpl Precious Carandanga, Imagery Technician of the 4th Canadian Division.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forces Training Strengthens Bond Between Allies, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Maryland National Guard
    Army Reserve
    326th MPAD
    Camp Wainwright
    Maple Resolve 17

