Joint Forces Training Strengthens Bond Between Allies

The 1st Battalion Company C 169th Aviation Regiment of the Maryland National Guard took part in joint training with the Canadian Air Force at exercise Maple Resolve 17 in Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Because the Canadian Army normally deploy with its allies, interoperability is a key training factor in exercise Maple Resolve 17.



Video credit: MCpl Precious Carandanga, Imagery Technician of the 4th Canadian Division.