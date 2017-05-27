U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. graduation ceremony. The keynote address was given by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528125
|Filename:
|DOD_104418230
|Length:
|02:07:44
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|157
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Military Academy Graduation, West Point, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT