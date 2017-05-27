(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Military Academy Graduation, West Point

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. graduation ceremony. The keynote address was given by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528125
    Filename: DOD_104418230
    Length: 02:07:44
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Secretary of Defense
    USMA
    graduation
    SECDEF
    West Point
    West Point graduation
    Jim Mattis

