Mattis Addresses U.S. Military Academy Graduates

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., May 27, 2017.
|05.27.2017
|05.27.2017 12:06
|Briefings
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
