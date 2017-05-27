(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mattis Addresses U.S. Military Academy Graduates

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., May 27, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis Addresses U.S. Military Academy Graduates, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

