(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Partnership 2017: Community Engagement Events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NHA TRANG, VIETNAM

    05.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madailein Abbott 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Check out what the Pacific Partnership Community Engagements accomplished in Vietnam during their stops in Da Nang and Khanh Hoa in this three of three series.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 07:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528115
    VIRIN: 170527-N-WJ640-003
    Filename: DOD_104418160
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NHA TRANG, VN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2017: Community Engagement Events, by PO3 Madailein Abbott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    Pacific Partnership Vietnam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT