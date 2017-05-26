(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Live-fire exercise in Germany shows a 'Lethal' resolve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.26.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2-12 Infantry Soldiers recently conducted a live fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany involving medical evacuation training, tactical movements, and firing lanes with a variety of individual and crew served weapons.

    The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528110
    VIRIN: 170526-A-FR339-059
    Filename: DOD_104418122
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-fire exercise in Germany shows a 'Lethal' resolve, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT