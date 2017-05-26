2-12 Infantry Soldiers recently conducted a live fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany involving medical evacuation training, tactical movements, and firing lanes with a variety of individual and crew served weapons.
The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528110
|VIRIN:
|170526-A-FR339-059
|Filename:
|DOD_104418122
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live-fire exercise in Germany shows a 'Lethal' resolve, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
