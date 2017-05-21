Tankers in the Fight

Footage from a media flight highlighting aerial refueler's contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve and the fight against ISIS. Two U.S. Navy F/A-18Cs from the VFA-37 Ragin' Bulls received fuel in flight from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over Southwest Asia May 21, 2017. Assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, the tanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard is fitted with a drogue attached to the boom, for specialized receiver equipment on Navy and coalition aircraft. The 340 EARS tankers maintain a 24/7 presence in the Area of Responsibility, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft participating in Operation Inherent Resolve and the fight against ISIS.
