    Tankers in the Fight

    QATAR

    05.21.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Footage from a media flight highlighting aerial refueler's contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve and the fight against ISIS. Two U.S. Navy F/A-18Cs from the VFA-37 Ragin' Bulls received fuel in flight from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over Southwest Asia May 21, 2017. Assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, the tanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard is fitted with a drogue attached to the boom, for specialized receiver equipment on Navy and coalition aircraft. The 340 EARS tankers maintain a 24/7 presence in the Area of Responsibility, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft participating in Operation Inherent Resolve and the fight against ISIS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528101
    VIRIN: 170521-Z-YH452-303
    Filename: DOD_104418026
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tankers in the Fight, by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379 AEW
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    AFCENT
    basket
    Southwest Asia
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    USAF
    379 Air Expeditionary Wing
    boom
    boom operator
    340 EARS
    Ragin Bulls
    VFA-37
    Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    Al Udeid Air Base
    F/A-18C Super Hornet
    379th
    drogue
    CAOC
    340th
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Combined Air and Space Operations

